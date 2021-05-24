EFL staff donate towards COVID response

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today received $30,516 from Energy Fiji Limited to assist in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

While receiving the donation, Bainimarama thanked EFL on behalf of the Government and the people of Fiji.

Bainimarama says such assistance will certainly help the country towards containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

EFL Chief Executive, Hasmukh Patel, says the contribution is part of an initiative by their employees to assist Fijians who have been affected by the pandemic.

He is hopeful the contribution by the EFL ‘vuvale’ will be enough to assist affected families.

Patel adds the fundraising drive was divided into two rounds with the first round seeing the staff collect $20,000 and the second round adding another $10,000.

