EFL reaching out to Fijians who can be assisted

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 30, 2020 12:25 pm
Energy Fiji Limited is trying to reach out to more Fijians who can be assisted with the energy bill during the Coronavirus crisis.

Energy Fiji Limited is trying to reach out to more Fijians who can be assisted with the energy bill during the Coronavirus crisis.

Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel say they have a little over 31,000 subsidized customers registered.

Under the COVID-19 Response Budget Fijians who were only paying fifty-two percent of their first 100 units, will now be fully covered by the government.

Article continues after advertisement

“If you are not a subsidized customer and if you meet the requirements, there are certain requirements then please come to our EFL officers and if you meet the requirements you could become a subsidized customer and you could enjoy the benefit that has been offered by EFL and the government.”

Patel says relief assistant provided by the government and EFL only covers those with an annual income below $30,000.

Click here for more on COVID-19

