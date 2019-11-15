EFL reaching out to Fijians who can be assisted

Energy Fiji Limited is trying to reach out to more Fijians who can be assisted with the energy bill during the Coronavirus crisis.

Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel say they have a little over 31,000 subsidized customers registered.

Under the COVID-19 Response Budget Fijians who were only paying fifty-two percent of their first 100 units, will now be fully covered by the government.

“If you are not a subsidized customer and if you meet the requirements, there are certain requirements then please come to our EFL officers and if you meet the requirements you could become a subsidized customer and you could enjoy the benefit that has been offered by EFL and the government.”

Patel says relief assistant provided by the government and EFL only covers those with an annual income below $30,000.

