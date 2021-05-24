EFL donates hand sanitizers

The Ministry of Health received 4, 800 bottles of hand sanitizers from Energy Fiji Limited this morning.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says the assistance is part of an ongoing partnership.

The sanitizers which were part of a donation from a New Zealand based Fijian businessman were brought to Fiji with the assistance of EFL, Williams and Gosling and Fiji Airways.

Doctor Waqainabete says 94 percent of the target population have received their first dose of the vaccine and just over 40 percent are fully vaccinated.

He adds Fiji is getting closer to the target set by the Prime Minister.

EFL Chief Executive, Hasmukh Patel says the rest of the sanitizers will be distributed to other organizations especially to those who cannot afford it.

