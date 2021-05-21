Home

Education will not be a COVID-19 casualty: Akbar

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 22, 2021 5:47 am
Education Minister Rosy Akbar.

The Ministry of Education has assured parents and teachers that they are not neglecting the continuing education of children.

The Ministry yesterday announced the extension of school holidays until June 21st.

Education Minister, Rosy Akbar says just because children are at home doesn’t mean their education is doomed to become a COVID-19 casualty.

Akbar says education never stops.

“We urge parents to make every possible effort to engage in their children. Make every possible effort to ensure that the children are doing some form of academic and informal activities while they remain home during this month of extended closure.”

All schools were closed on April 20th as a precautionary measure after the first few cases of COVID-19 were announced.

Akbar has stressed that the safety and well-being of all children and teachers are paramount.

