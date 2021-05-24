Home

Education Ministry working on logistics

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 15, 2021 12:30 pm

The Ministry of Education is working on logistics that need to be implemented before schools can reopen for classes.

Minister Premila Kumar says they intend to resume face-to-face classes for Years 12 and 13 as soon as safety protocols are in place, based on scientific research.

Kumar says discussions are underway on the possibility of reopening schools under a new normal.

“We have to understand what has come out as part of the research globally for the reopening of schools and what is practical and relevant for the Fiji situation.”

Students, teachers, canteen operators, and others associated with schools will have to be fully vaccinated and follow COVID-safe measures.

