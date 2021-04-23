Education Ministry assists students of Adi Moapa Secondary School

The Ministry of Education reached out to the students of Adi Moapa Secondary School and provided them with assistance in the form of food rations.

19 student-athletes and four teachers from the Vanuabalavu based school, who came to Viti Levu to participate in the Maritime Zone held at the ANZ Stadium, are now unable to travel back home due to the lockdown in Cunningham, as a COVID-19 health and safety measure.

Education Minister, Rosy Akbar visited the students and teachers earlier to hand over their much-needed supplies and ensure that they are being taken care of.

Article continues after advertisement

Akbar says it is unfortunate that the students are currently unable to return home, as a result of the COVID-19 health and safety measures that have been put in place, but it had to be done for their own safety and for the safety of other Fijians.

The Minister is also reassuring people, especially the parents of the students, that although this is a difficult situation, and maybe frustrating, their children are safe and in good hands.

The athletes and teachers are currently being housed at Wainitarawau Settlement in Cunningham.

The Ministry had been in touch with the Principal of the School to determine what was required by the students and teachers and has since provided them with food items and other necessary essentials.

Akbar also thanked the organizations and individuals who came forward to assist the students and teachers during their time of need.