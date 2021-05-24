Home

Education Minister encourages vaccination

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
November 20, 2021 6:45 am

Vaccination is key to ensuring children’s safety.

This is the message of assurance from the Minister for Education this week as the vaccination drive on children was launched.

Premila Kumar says the drop in the cases is attributed to the successful vaccination campaign implemented across the country.

“We all know that vaccination is the best defense for now. We’ve seen the results. Ever since Fiji started with its vaccination program. We’ve seen decrease in the number of COVID cases within the communities. And that’s the evidence we have.”

She says the longevity of the pandemic is unpredictable and therefore parents should prioritize getting their children jabbed.

“We understand the safety of our children. We understand the safety of our teachers. But the situation is such that, no one can guarantee for how long this COVID situation is going to last”.

Pfizer vaccine is currently being rolled out for children aged 12 to 14 years old. These children should be receiving their second jab 21 days after their first.

