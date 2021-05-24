Education Minister acknowledges Indian Governments assistance

Minister for Education has acknowledged India’s assistance in the education sector and in several other areas of the economy.

Premila Kumar conveyed this message to the new Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Palaniswamy Karthigeyan.

Kumar says the Fiji – India bilateral relations has seen significant investment in the education sector since independence.

These include assistance provided towards school rehabilitation programmes, development of the India-Fiji Center for Excellence in IT at the Fiji National University and the more recently the regional Hindi Conference organized for teachers in Primary and Secondary Schools.

She says Fijian students continue to access prominent Universities and Colleges in India through the numerous scholarship programmes offered by the Government of India.

