Economic woes to persist for some time says PM

Fijians are being advised to expect the economic situation to get worse before things get better.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says based on the state of the global market, our economy is likely to continue feeling the effects of COVID-19 for the time-being.

Article continues after advertisement

“Much of the rest of the world is still in the grips of widespread viral outbreaks, meaning the coronavirus-fueled collapse of the world economy will likely get worse before it begins to relent. Like most other nations Fiji is deeply connected with the rest of the world, and like most other economies, our businesses, industries and citizens have been affected.”

In the next day or two, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is expected to announce the second round of COVID-19 unemployment benefits to be paid out in partnership with the Fiji National Provident Fund.

Bainimarama adds the government is also closely monitoring and working with businesses in various sectors and financial institutions to provide targeted support.