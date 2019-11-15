Earth in better shape due to COVID-19

The earth is in better shape than it was in recent years due to COVID-19.

While celebrating World Earth Day, Agriculture Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy says wild life has been revitalized while economic activity around the world has been almost at a standstill.

With the restrictions still in place in Fiji, Dr Reddy says COVID-19 has forced us to re-look at how we do business with the environment in mind.

Reddy says the COVID-19 restrictions has seen China’s gas emissions drop by about 18% between early February and mid-March, equivalent to more than half the UK’s annual output.

“Now you can see people who are affected by COVID-19, they are talking about how they can see the difference in the environment just within the last two months. So now they are realizing what they have been missing and how long the strategies have been.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted energy use worldwide, which cut carbon emissions by an estimated 5% of 2019’s global total.

