Drunkards top curfew breach arrest list

Four men and a woman were found drunk during the time of their arrest between the new curfew hours from 11pm to 4am.

Four reports were from the Martintar area in Nadi as these men were found drunk and out in public.

Six people were arrested in the Eastern Division including five farmers who were found loitering in the Wainibuka area, while a 27-year-old woman was found drunk in Nausori.

Article continues after advertisement

The lone case in the Southern Division involved a 28-year-old man who was found loitering in the Caubati area.