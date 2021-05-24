Drowning of a suspected COVID-19 case worries Yaqeta villagers

A team of Police is investigating the drowning of a swab positive individual at the Yaqeta village in Yasawa.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the death of the suspected case has alerted the Nacula Health Centre on the possible presence of COVID-19 in their medical area.

A team from the Ministry of Health is working with the Mata ni Tikina and villagers to assess and conduct contact tracing work for the village and the island.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong says no other case has been identified in the island to date.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard