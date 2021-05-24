Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance

The decline in COVID-19 cases will give parents confidence to send their children to school.

Minister for Education Premila Kumar highlighted this after a survey revealed that 20 percent of students have yet to return to school.

Kumar says they expect attendance to improve in the coming days.

Article continues after advertisement

“We can see a huge decline in COVID cases as well as hospitalization cases having dropped, so all in all, it looks positive.”

Overall, the Ministry says student turn-out from early childhood education right up to secondary school level has been encouraging.