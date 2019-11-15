Drones to help enhance Police monitoring work

The Fiji Police Force have acquired two drones to help enhance its monitoring work during this COVID-19 situation.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the procurement of the two drones is timely and will boost their routine operation.

Qiliho adds the use of technology will be an added advantage for them to improve service delivery.

[Source: Fiji Police]

Police have been working tirelessly to ensure Fijians adhere to the restrictions and advisories issued by the authorities in this COVID-19 situation.

