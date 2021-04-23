Driver identified, hunt on for other passengers

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is requesting the public to come forward if they travelled in this white minibus with license plate number LM417 on Saturday 17th April.

The minibus transported the hotel staff who had tested positive for COVID-19 and one other family member from the Lautoka Minibus Stand to Kerebula, Nadi at 5.30pm on Saturday 17th April.

The driver has identified himself and has been screened by health staff.

This notice is to request members of the public who may have travelled on this bus on Saturday at 5.30pm between Lautoka and Kerebula to please call 158.

The public is assured of the confidentiality of information provided to the Ministry.