Drive-through swab underway at Civic Center

A drive-through COVID-19 swab service is being held at the Suva Civic Centre, until 3 pm today.

Individuals over the age of 40, experiencing any of the COVID-19 symptoms are advised to visit the drive-through swab service.

The symptoms include cough, runny nose, nasal congestion, sneezing, fatigue/extreme tiredness, headache, aches and pains, sore throat, fever, diarrhea, red eyes (conjunctivitis), loss of taste, or smell, and a rash on the skin.

The swab service at the drive-through will be a Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) with results available within 20 minutes.

Those who are symptomatic and return a negative RDT will undergo another confirmation test.

At the end of the drive-through swab service, each person swabbed will know their COVID-19 status, be informed of their risk for developing severe COVID 19, and receive advice for the treatment of their symptoms.

The public is reminded to practice COVID-19 safe measures when using the Suva Civic Centre drive-through, particularly, the wearing of a mask that adequately covers the nose and mouth.

