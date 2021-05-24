Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Late jabs see salary delays for teachers|Drive-through swab underway at Civic Center|High death rate continues with 468 new infections|73% target population receive first dose|MoH changes COVID response|FEMAT to be used as COVID facility|Bua holds chiefly burial under COVID-19 protocols|Market vendors directed to get jab or stay out|Support frontliners: PM|27 infringement notices issued in 24 hours|Drive through swabbing in Navua commences|Cuvu Health Centre closed temporarily|Woman, 102 amongst the dead as 918 new infections announced|Ministry won’t test symptomatic people as Fijians told to stay at home|Over 700k screened by mobile teams|Airport drive-through vaccination team hoping to administer 5,000 doses|Monitoring heightened in Navua as COVID cases surpass 50|Navua Hospital closes its SOPD clinic services|Police receive PPE from KOICA|Pregnant ladies happy to get Moderna vaccination|Failure to wear masks in public continues|Health Ministry continues to urge pregnant women to get vaccinated|RFMF catering for CWMH continues|Two pregnant women die from COVID|Fiji crosses 20,000 mark in COVID cases|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Drive-through swab underway at Civic Center

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 24, 2021 11:04 am

A drive-through COVID-19 swab service is being held at the Suva Civic Centre, until 3 pm today.

Individuals over the age of 40, experiencing any of the COVID-19 symptoms are advised to visit the drive-through swab service.

The symptoms include cough, runny nose, nasal congestion, sneezing, fatigue/extreme tiredness, headache, aches and pains, sore throat, fever, diarrhea, red eyes (conjunctivitis), loss of taste, or smell, and a rash on the skin.

Article continues after advertisement

The swab service at the drive-through will be a Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) with results available within 20 minutes.

Those who are symptomatic and return a negative RDT will undergo another confirmation test.

At the end of the drive-through swab service, each person swabbed will know their COVID-19 status, be informed of their risk for developing severe COVID 19, and receive advice for the treatment of their symptoms.

The public is reminded to practice COVID-19 safe measures when using the Suva Civic Centre drive-through, particularly, the wearing of a mask that adequately covers the nose and mouth.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.