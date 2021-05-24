Drive through swab service continues at Civic Centre

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services continues to offer drive-through swab services at the Suva Civic Centre from today until Friday.

In a statement, the Ministry says as part of its COVID-19 mitigation phase, this drive-through swab service is specifically targeting the protection of those who are most at risk of being severely ill from COVID-19.

Fijians over 40 years of age experiencing any of the symptoms that include cough, runny nose, nasal congestion, sneezing, fatigue/extreme tiredness, headache, aches and pains, sore throat, fever, diarrhoea, red eyes, loss of taste or smell, a rash on the skin, are advised to visit the Suva Civic Centre drive-through swab service.

The Health Ministry says the swab service at the drive-through will be a Rapid Diagnostic Test with results available within the hour.

It adds that those who are symptomatic and return a negative RDT will undergo another confirmation test.

At the end of the drive-through swab service, each person swabbed will know their COVID-19 status, be informed of their risk for developing severe COVID-19 and receive advice for the treatment of their symptoms.

The Health Ministry adds that services that are not available at the Suva Civic centre drive through include primary contacts who have been in self-quarantine and requiring clearance, crossing the border or domestic repatriation clearance, or swabbing for symptomatic people and those under 40 years of age.

