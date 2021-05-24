Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
More than 700 infections and 11 COVID deaths recorded|Drive through swab service continues at Civic Centre|Proposal to use old Navua hospital as a temporary health centre|Fijians need to get vaccinated says Dr Waqainabete|Daily request for food assistance taking toll on NGO|Vaccine delivered to Rotuma and Lakeba|Fijians should not misinterpret changes in case numbers|Vaccines for maritime islands|Over 1,200 new COVID infections with nine deaths recorded|More funding to boost COVID-19 response|Over 350,000 Fijians screened and swabbed|Rotuma decides not to receive any freight services|Student climbs hill daily to go online for classes|Over 130 Public Health Infringement Notices issued|RFMF supports pre-hospital emergency care|Heightened security in the North|Healthcare worker succumbs to COVID-19|626 cases with nine deaths|6pm curfew for West from tomorrow|MoH scales up response|MoH reorganizes PPE distribution|More than 600 new cases and five fatalities|Be wary despite decline in COVID infections|Screening and swabbing continues|Over 80 percent COVID-19 deaths unvaccinated|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Drive through swab service continues at Civic Centre

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 28, 2021 6:45 am

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services continues to offer drive-through swab services at the Suva Civic Centre from today until Friday.

In a statement, the Ministry says as part of its COVID-19 mitigation phase, this drive-through swab service is specifically targeting the protection of those who are most at risk of being severely ill from COVID-19.

Fijians over 40 years of age experiencing any of the symptoms that include cough, runny nose, nasal congestion, sneezing, fatigue/extreme tiredness, headache, aches and pains, sore throat, fever, diarrhoea, red eyes, loss of taste or smell, a rash on the skin, are advised to visit the Suva Civic Centre drive-through swab service.

Article continues after advertisement

The Health Ministry says the swab service at the drive-through will be a Rapid Diagnostic Test with results available within the hour.

It adds that those who are symptomatic and return a negative RDT will undergo another confirmation test.

At the end of the drive-through swab service, each person swabbed will know their COVID-19 status, be informed of their risk for developing severe COVID-19 and receive advice for the treatment of their symptoms.

The Health Ministry adds that services that are not available at the Suva Civic centre drive through include primary contacts who have been in self-quarantine and requiring clearance, crossing the border or domestic repatriation clearance, or swabbing for symptomatic people and those under 40 years of age.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.