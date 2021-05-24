Home

Dravuwalu village achieves 100% first dose

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
September 9, 2021 12:25 pm
Totoya, Lau. [Source: Google Maps]

Over fifty Dravuwalu villagers in Totoya, Lau has received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Village Headman, Semesa Lesi says a good number of these eligible Fijians initially hesitated to receive the jab.

He says, after a thorough consultation and talanoa session with Dravuwalu villagers who are residing on the mainland and abroad, a change in response and mindset towards the vaccine was noted.

Article continues after advertisement

Lesi adds getting the jab will also ensure their safety when maritime travel re-opens.

“The villagers have welcomed the vaccination campaign. Now all of the villagers who are above the age of 18 have received their first dose, they can’t wait to receive their second jab. This is a ticket that will open up borders and lifting of maritime travel suspension.”

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has confirmed that as of 7th September, 568,676 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 308,258 have received their second doses.

This means that 96.9 percent of the target population have received at least one dose and 52.9 percent are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

