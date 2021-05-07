Dr Sahukhan warns of worse to come

The COVID-19 outbreak will get worse before the virus is defeated and Fiji is out of danger.

This is the sobering message from senior health officials leading the fight against the outbreak which has so far taken two lives and isn’t showing signs of slowing down.

Head of Health Protection, Dr Aalisha Sahukhan says people should not be complacent.

Article continues after advertisement

“All indications at this time are that things will get worse likely a lot worse before they start to get better.”

A fearful Munaf Basha, an elderly man residing in Raiwai is calling on Fijians to be considerate and follow the advisories from health officials.

“And we just listen to instructions and act that’s what I want to say. It’s scary but we have to listen to the directives.”

The World Health Organization says that the risk for severe illness with COVID-19 increases with age, and the elderly are at high risk.