COVID-19

Dr Raju says nationwide curfew timely

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 30, 2020 12:57 pm
Nadi Chamber of Commerce President Dr Ram Raju.

The nationwide curfew which starts today is a timely move considering the COVID-19 situation in the country says Nadi Chamber of Commerce President Dr Ram Raju.

Dr Raju says that he is also pleased that the curfew will not restrict workers who usually need to move around from 10pm to 5am.

He says they have sent out a memo to all Nadi businesses to ensure workers who will move around during the curfew hours have their work identification cards.

There will be 101 checkpoints supplemented by temporary checkpoints and police patrols to ensure people take heed of the restrictions.

Police will be assisted by the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces and the Navy in their operations.

