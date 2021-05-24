Dr Hawea being questioned for allegedly sharing misinformation on COVID-19

Ministry of Health, Doctor Jone Hawea is currently in Police custody.
Police confirm he is being questioned for allegedly sharing misinformation on the COVID-19 situation.
Dr Hawea was picked up from his residence in Lautoka late last night.
His lawyer Amana Ravindra Singh says he is just waiting for a few details to be confirmed before he releases any information.
