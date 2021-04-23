Dr. Fong warns against negligence

Refusing to listen to the current COVID-19 restrictions will push the containment process of the health ministry out of control.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong says that this behavior needs to be addressed as it can exhaust the Ministry’s resources to the point where saving lives will be challenging.

“All the doctors and the nurses will have to go back to the hospital, we’ll have to stop the screening program, and we just let the disease go through the community and just catch it at the hospital. That is the kind of plan when there is a massive outbreak. When there is a massive outbreak, the medical personnel will drop all screening tools, all go back to the hospital, protect themselves and just deal with what’s coming in. And when that happens. I tell you nobody is protected. We are only trying to protect people from the ultimate result which is death.”

Dr.Fong reveals that they are in the process of acquiring legal authority to deal with people who continue to breach public health measures.

“They need to stop. I’ve just finished sorting out all the gazette notices, I signed the last gazette notices. I’m hoping this will give us more legal power to going in and stopping all these social gatherings.”

Dr Fong is advising members of the public to call the police if they see people breaching the current COVID-19 restrictions.