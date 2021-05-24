Dr. Fong visits the North as cases surge

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong is in the Northern Division from today.

Dr. Fong says the urgent visit is to see how preparations are coming along for a possible outbreak.

The Ministry of Health recorded 145 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the division in its last update on Monday.

The PS says this calls for the Ministry to start preparation for a possible surge in cases.

“We’ve put in a number of measures that were preparing for an outbreak in Vanua Levu as you have seen in my advice, we had been predicting that an outbreak was going to happen in Vanua Levu and now I’m just going to look and see whatever was told to me in the virtual meeting that we have actually existed on the ground.”

The Permanent Secretary says to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our country, Fijians must all get vaccinated when it is their turn and should strictly observe COVID-safe measures.