Dr Fong highlights urgency for vaccination

The Ministry of Health has highlighted the urgency for Fiji’s adult population to get vaccinated as the number of COVID-19 death continues to increase.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says of the nearly 300,000 people who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Fiji, there have been zero deaths.

“Every report of an adverse event has been thoroughly investigated. No serious ill effects have been linked to the vaccine. That is in line with the global data that shows the risk of such an adverse event is extremely low.”

Dr Fong says of the four recent deaths recorded, none were fully vaccinated against the virus.

He says three were not vaccinated at all and one had received only one dose of the vaccine.

“That tells us two things: One, this virus is a killer that no Fijian can afford to treat lightly. And two, we must fully vaccinate all of our adult population as quickly as possible. That means two doses for every eligible Fijian. So, if you have already received one dose, please come forward for dose number two.”

He says the vaccine offers excellent protection against hospitalization and death from the virus, including against the Delta variant present in Fiji.

“The vaccines we have reserved for every Fijian offer at least 92% protection against hospitalization, which is remarkable.”

Dr Fong also commended the support of India, Australia and New Zealand in providing vaccines to Fiji.

