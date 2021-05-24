Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji’s COVID-19 infections explode|Dr Fong highlights urgency for vaccination|166 average COVID cases per day|COVID-19 Virtual Press Conference by Dr Fong|All is not lost, take COVID-19 measures seriously: WHO|No time for complacency says UN Resident Coordinator|Nadi resorts focus on providing employment|Agriculture Ministry partners with India|Fijians traveling to Vanua Levu will be tested|Hundreds turn up for vaccination in Labasa|Seven arrested for breach of curfew|Tourism Association supports COVID vaccination campaign|Masi artist expands online business|180 new cases recorded|Test positivity average stands at 4.4 percent|All Year 12 and 13 projects cancelled|More than 36,000 food ration packs distributed in lock down areas|Collective approach needed says Waqainabete|MOH commends and encourages frontliners|NZ stands by Fiji in times of need|37 police officers test positive for COVID-19|Nausori market shutdown|Australia stands ready to support Fiji|Ministry was well prepared|Strict checkpoints in Qauia settlement|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Dr Fong highlights urgency for vaccination

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 23, 2021 7:00 pm

The Ministry of Health has highlighted the urgency for Fiji’s adult population to get vaccinated as the number of COVID-19 death continues to increase.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says of the nearly 300,000 people who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Fiji, there have been zero deaths.

“Every report of an adverse event has been thoroughly investigated. No serious ill effects have been linked to the vaccine. That is in line with the global data that shows the risk of such an adverse event is extremely low.”

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong says of the four recent deaths recorded, none were fully vaccinated against the virus.

He says three were not vaccinated at all and one had received only one dose of the vaccine.

“That tells us two things: One, this virus is a killer that no Fijian can afford to treat lightly. And two, we must fully vaccinate all of our adult population as quickly as possible. That means two doses for every eligible Fijian. So, if you have already received one dose, please come forward for dose number two.”

He says the vaccine offers excellent protection against hospitalization and death from the virus, including against the Delta variant present in Fiji.

“The vaccines we have reserved for every Fijian offer at least 92% protection against hospitalization, which is remarkable.”

Dr Fong also commended the support of India, Australia and New Zealand in providing vaccines to Fiji.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.