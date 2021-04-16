Dr Fong emphasizes on the use of careFIJI App

The careFIJI App will now become more useful than ever as it will assist the Ministry of Health to identify possible community transmission of COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong says the application was designed to trace local COVID-19 transmission.

Dr Fong says it is important for everyone with a smartphone to download and activate the app now as it will assist in containing further transmission of the virus.

Article continues after advertisement

“Basically, now that we have found a case in the community, now we are going to see how useful the app is. The app is not very useful when you are talking about border quarantine because we already know where everybody is.”

Dr Fong says they are working around the clock to curb any possible community transmission and Fijians need to play their part and act responsibly.