Dr Fong disappointed at those abusing the travel window

The Ministry of Health says that the travel window provided for displaced Fijians to return home in Viti Levu was abused by some today.

Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong says the travel window is only from one containment area to another, or for those from a non-containment area to a containment area.

Dr. Fong says they have received report that some have traveled from a containment area to another, something the Ministry explicitly forbid.

He says they are tracking these people as best as they can.

“Still, some people are not taking this situation seriously enough. Our statement, released earlier today, reinforces the tightly-controlled movement that is allowed so that Fijians can return home if, and only if, they reside in a containment area. No other reason for cross-border travel into containment areas is allowed. Including for cleaning services – a request we’ve actually received multiple times which I cannot believe some people have the audacity to ask the Ministry.”

Dr. Fong says one life has been lost during this second wave but still some people are not taking this situation seriously enough.

He says the measures put in place can only work if it is respected.