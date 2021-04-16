Dr Fong clarifies COVID-19 vaccination status

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong is reiterating that no one is completely vaccinated unless they have received the two necessary AstraZeneca jab.

Dr Fong says the soldier who tested positive and the 53-year-old woman who returned a positive COVID-19 result on Sunday night have both received only one jab each.

He adds that the two were waiting for the 10 to 12 week period before they could receive their COVID jab.

“I need everybody to understand, neither this woman nor the soldier are vaccinated. Vaccinated means you’ve received two doses. They have received one injection.”

The Ministry of Health is encouraging Fijians to continue to register online to be vaccinated.