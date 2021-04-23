Dr Fong blasts soldiers without CareFiji app

The Health Ministry officials have today expressed anger and disappointment at those including some soldiers, who have failed to download the CareFiji app.

This comes as Health Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong, has revealed what and how the husband of the Makoi woman, who is a military officer, who has also tested positive.

Dr Fong says the first soldier, who is case 73 was negative in attest on April 10th, soon after which he came into contact with the passengers and his next test was on April 17th.

Article continues after advertisement

Case 73 who had a roommate, who tested negative, and never came out of Tanoa as he was a close contact.

The husband of the Makoi lady was looking after Novotel quarantine zone, who had also initially tested negative after being tested on April 10th and was negative on April 12th.

Dr Fong says after this, they came to Tanoa to pick up those who were also ready to go, and this where the husband of Makoi lady and case 73 came into contact.

“No we come back again to when we knew about the solider. The reason why we know about the solider, is because we diagnosed the wife, then we linked the wife to the solider, then we linked that solider to that contact. And this is why I am trying to tell you today, the contact tracing is only as good, as the history I have got, because no CareFiji app is on. If the app was on and that falla (sic) had the app on, the soldier had the app on and he had the app on, I would have picked him up long ago.”

This also comes hot on the heels of the latest cases where, four of the six new cases come from soldiers recently returned from overseas duties and some, who have been fraternising amongst each other during their 14-day quarantine in the border quarantine facility, against the rules that are in place.

Doctor Fong says their quarantine period had already been extended due to suspected breaches.

He adds each of these new patients tested negative –– multiple times –– before this latest diagnosis and this gives them a great level of confidence that they contracted the virus while in quarantine, very recently, from one of their colleagues, which is unacceptable.