Dose interval to be reduced

The government will be escalating its community engagement initiative in the North with particular attention on the Bua Subdivision.

Based on the Ministry of Health’s vaccination coverage the second dose vaccination coverage for the subdivision remains a concern.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the escalation of whole-of-government community engagement will include a reduction of the dose interval to six weeks.

He adds the current vaccine coverage data indicates a need for Ministry to provide additional resources to Nabouwalu Hospital.

The Permanent Secretary says this is to prepare for the possible escalation of COVID 19 cases and adverse events.