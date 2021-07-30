Don’t wait for health teams: Doctor Tudravu

People living in the Lami-Suva-Nausori containment are urged to visit their nearest health facility if they develop symptoms of COVID-19 or feel sick.

Chief Medical Advisor, Doctor Jemesa Tudravu says the Central Division records a high number of infections daily and the health teams are stretched.

Doctor Tudravu says the teams are covering multiple fronts and at times are unable to attend to all calls.

“We advertise our screening clinics, the sites every day and we are asking you, if you have symptoms don’t call 158, or don’t wait just present yourself immediately to the nearest health facility.”

Doctor Tudravu also stresses that positive patients do not decide which health or quarantine facility they will stay at because it depends on the person’s symptoms or severity of illness.

“Please note that if you are tested and told that you are positive – you’ll either be asked to look after yourself at home or come to the intermediate care facility, or to the main hospital. Please be ready to move.”

Doctor Tudravu is urging the public to give the right information to the health teams as this is crucial in containing the virus.

