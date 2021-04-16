Don’t share takis or bilos: Dr Fong

Fijians living in the same household can drink grog however everyone needs to have their own bilo.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong says people should not become complacent.

He is urging Fijians not to go to other people’s homes for gatherings and stresses that they should not share takis or bilos.

He says health officials and police cannot be everywhere enforcing these measures and it is up to every Fijian to make smart choices and keep the virus from spreading further.