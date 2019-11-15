Home

COVID-19

Don’t put lives at danger: PM

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
March 21, 2020 2:28 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says no person should put Fijian lives at danger during these trying times.

This comes as Fiji recorded its second case of COVID-19 today.

The second confirmed case of the mother of the patient, who was tested positive on Thursday.



Bainimarama says it is a must that people work together to ensure Fiji does not suffer the same fate as some other nations.

“It is also vital – and I cannot stress this enough – that everyone in Fiji tells the truth to authorities, border agents, and medical staff at our hospitals. If you lie about where you have been, the symptoms you’ve been feeling or when your symptoms started, you could put your life – and the lives of others – in jeopardy, and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The Prime Minister also stressing that the second case is a grave reality of what the coronavirus can do.

“This second case is a sobering reminder that COVID-19 is extremely contagious, and young people – while more likely to recover – can transmit the virus to more vulnerable members of our society. The need for diligence among all Fijians of all ages is critical to containment.”

Bainimarama says with the two-week school holidays starting from Monday, this could be extended depending on how this situation develops.

Click here for more on COVID-19

