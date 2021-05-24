Home

Don’t peddle lies: Dr Waqainabete

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
August 5, 2021 4:36 pm
Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete is urging Fijians not to be swayed by individuals spreading lies about COVID-19 vaccination.

He has pointed out two doctors who are gaining followers on social media, claiming the vaccines don’t work and questioning Fiji’s response efforts.

Dr Waqainabete says these people should not be given room to spread lies.

“I also urge those people that are giving them platforms, please don’t do it. One of them is unregistered. Don’t give an unregistered doctor a platform to speak. He has no authority to speak. We all know their voice is wrong, whoever it is – a doctor or lawyer – any anti-vaxxer, we should not be giving them a platform.”

The Health Ministry has filed a complaint against two doctors with the Fiji Medical and Dental Council for spreading misinformation.

Dr Waqainabete adds the evidence is clear that the AstraZeneca vaccine saves lives.

83 percent of COVID deaths in Fiji have been among unvaccinated Fijians while the remaining 17 percent only had one dose.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

