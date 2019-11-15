Don’t let your guards down says WHO

The World Health Organization says despite nations such as Fiji not having new cases of the deadly COVID-19 disease for a period of time, we can’t let our guards down.

Fiji so far has five cases, with the last being announced last Wednesday.

WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific, Doctor Takeshi Kasai, says some nations are already seeing the curve flattened but have started to see a rise in cases again.

Doctor Kasai says the process of identifying, isolating, tracing and quarantine needs to be used to ensure that the spread is contained.

He says there should be no laxity even when cases are declining as the virus poses a very big risk.

Social distancing remains a top area for WHO, which is calling on all people to practice this to fight coronavirus.

Doctor Kasai goes on to say that the Pacific has an important tool in the fight against COVID-19¬¬, its communities.

He says communities in the islands had shown a lot of resistance and they play a crucial role in the fight to overcome the spread of the disease in the islands.