Don’t let your guard down: Koya

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
October 11, 2021 12:20 pm

Fijians are being warned not to let their guard down with the easing of some domestic travel restrictions.

Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya, says a small mishap can take us back to travel restrictions and lockdowns.

Koya says the hard yards put in by frontliners will all go to waste if we are not mindful of the COVID-safe protocols.

Article continues after advertisement

“All it takes is a small mishap and we are back to square one. The message remains the same whether is Vanua Levu whether it’s the maritime islands, whether it’s Viti Levu, it’s the same thing. It’s very important for everybody to remember, we cannot let our guard down.”

Koya says one of the reasons for the restrictions was to protect Vanua Levu and the maritime islands from getting COVID-19.

Fully vaccinated Fijians can now travel to Vanua Levu by boat or by air with transport companies that are COVID safe compliant.

Travel to the outer islands will still be maintained under current protocols and restrictions will only be eased once vaccination rates increase.

