Don’t buy cigarettes, alcohol and kava: PM

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 11, 2021 10:50 pm

Fijians are being advised not to spend their money on kava, alcohol, or cigarettes at a time when the economy is in a crunch and money is hard to come by.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has stressed that this is not the time to socialize, but a time to save money.

Bainimarama says Fijians who still have jobs should not take the opportunity for granted as it is a privilege that many wish they had.

“Work smart, work safely, and save your money. Your social drinks and cigarettes can wait until the day that Fiji is safe again.”

He also says the government is looking at the experience of other countries and if we follow guidelines designed to keep us away from gathering indiscriminately in large groups, the virus can be managed.

The Prime Minister says this will also protect Fijian jobs and businesses and safeguarding the long-term prospects of Fiji.

