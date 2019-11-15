Don’t be selfish: Qiliho

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has reiterated that being responsible in this trying times is crucial.

This follows the increasing number of people seen coming to Suva following the lifting of the Suva lockdown area last week.

Brigadier General Qiliho says physical distancing is not seen in buses but police officers as yet, have not taken the drastic step of ordering passengers to disembark.

He adds it’s everyone’s responsibility to maintain physical distancing to help contain COVID-19.

“Government has been giving out clear directives and expects people to be responsible as well. You have noticed that we haven’t been stopping buses and offloading people. If you are get into a bus and it’s full and you know that you won’t be sitting any distance from the person next to you, please then don’t get on the bus.”

The Commissioner adds police are working around the clock in ensuring the safety of every Fijian, including those who breach COVID-19 restrictions.

