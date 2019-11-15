Donation of medical supplies to boost health services

United States non-profit medical suppliers EqualMed yesterday donated over a million medical supplies and equipment to boost health services in Fiji.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete while receiving the supplies acknowledged the organization for its on-going support and contribution particularly in these trying times.

The supplies will assist the services that are normally rendered by Diabetes Fiji and the inclusion of certain COVID-19 protective gears.

Article continues after advertisement

“What I’m very happy is they’ve put in a significant contribution towards our personal protective equipment for and they’ve done this noting the challenges of COVID-19 around the world. So because of that we’re very grateful to them.”

Dr Waqainabete says they are pleased with EqualMed as they’ve been doing this ever since 2013 with small beginnings as compared to the large portion of supplies received yesterday.

The charity organization was founded by Nivita Sharma who currently resides in the US, and was unable to attend the handing over yesterday due to the current travel restrictions.