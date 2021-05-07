Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 and climate change battle is on says PM Bainimarama|One new COVID-19 case recorded|20,000 more vaccines arrive|Health Minister calls out misinformation, says COVID-19 is real|Domestic violence becoming severe: Ali|Safe bubble created to support Counselors|AG meets with stakeholders to discuss current challenges|Some essential service providers under the radar|More vaccines to land tonight and Saturday thanks to Australia|Grog consumption tops arrest list|WHO again reminds people to practice good habits|7,000 swab samples sent to Australia|Replenishment of medicine for SOPD patients|Internet providers record spike in data traffic|Fiji Airways extends flight cancellations|Island students determined to return next year|Biodiversity underpins delivery of all ecosystem service|New vaccination plan to reach wider community|Over 22k ration packs distributed|Numbers swell with 11 testing positive in isolation|New tough guidelines announced for businesses wanting to operate|Assessing team set by Commerce Ministry|MOH clears Labasa contacts|Village mataqali reps to ensure no movement|Youth organization prioritizes mental health|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Domestic violence becoming severe: Ali

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
May 21, 2021 4:37 am

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre is recording cases of extreme violence against women as people grapple with the impact of the pandemic.

Within the first three weeks of the initial lockdown, the FWCC received 300 calls, with 70 percent related to gender-based violence.

Coordinator, Shamima Ali says they are shocked by the severity of the attacks.

Article continues after advertisement

“Chasing your woman on a horseback with a whip and things like that – really extreme kind. Then we have a lot of emotional violence, verbal abuse and so on. We are seeing cohesive control, whereby he is timing her on how long she will take to do a certain task and things like that. We also have cases of women being chased out of the house – several cases like that. Marital rape is also increasing.”

Ali says this time around the NGO was prepared and was able to jump into action to try and help victims.

“We were much faster than what we were last year because last year we were in the planning stage. So all the advertisements have gone out. You’ll see them on social media, on regular media and so on.”

While reports have emerged from around the country the majority of cases are in Nadi, Lautoka, Suva and Nausori containment zones.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.