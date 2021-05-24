Domestic repatriation set to begin

The repatriation of individuals to Vanua Levu from Viti Levu will commence from this weekend.

Provincial Administrator Bua, Peni Koro says the first lot of repatriation will be soldiers and police officers returning from tour of duty in the Middle- East and have been stuck in Viti Levu.

Koro says these individuals have already served their 14 days quarantine in Viti Levu and will undergo another 14 days at the Sukanaivalu Barracks in Labasa before being allowed to return home.

The next lot will be those returning to their homes in Bua and this will be done on a trial basis

Koro says there are 12 individuals from Bua who have been registered to return home after being stranded in Viti Levu due to the COVID-19 crisis.

They will arrive by boat in Nabouwalu on Monday and will be transported by bus to Solevu Primary School in Bua where they will be quarantined for 14 days before being allowed to go to their families.

Speaking to the people of Wainunu today, Koro says during their isolation period, no visitors will be allowed into the quarantine center.

He says should a test result return positive at the quarantine center, they will totally close off the school.

And, they will open the other two facilities – one at Seatura House in Nabouwalu and Waibunabuna Primary School in Lekutu.

If the trial for Bua is successful, repatriation of those bound for Macuata and Cakaudrove will follow.

Repatriation will be done on a 14 day basis to allow those at the quarantine centers to return home before it is occupied again.