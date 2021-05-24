Domestic repatriation program on hold

The Ministry of Health has stopped all repatriation of Fijians who are seeking to move from Viti Levu to maritime islands.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says this as there are currently not enough quarantine facilities in the maritime islands.

Dr Fong says those who have already moved under the program are yet to be cleared from the quarantine facilities and reunite with their loved ones.

“We have moved a small group, we have piloted that group, tested our protocols and once we have reviewed those protocols and we know the group are safely out of quarantine we may have new spaces available.”

The Permanent Secretary has also confirmed a new intermediate care facility has been set up at the National Gymnasium in Suva.

Dr Fong says the facility which has 50 beds is for patients who develop severe symptoms of COVID-19.

He says additional spaces have also been identified in the area if the need for expansion arises.

