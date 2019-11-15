Do not disregard physical distancing directive says FBOA

The physical distancing directive does not seem to be working for the transport sector.

This, as buses have been seen carrying a number of passengers with no regard to government directives and bus drivers, seemed to be the least bothered.

With limited buses in Suva yesterday, people crammed into whatever public transport they could find.

Fiji Bus Operators Association President, Nisar Ali says Fijians need to play their part as they are there to provide the service.

“Please if you don’t have anything to do in town don’t go to town and there will be no crowd.”

Meanwhile, Meredani Qasi from the Suva City Council Enforcement Unit says there were constant reminders to the public but many still fail to take note.

“While waiting to board the bus please do ensure that you keep the two meters distance as directed by the government, let’s fight this war together.”

If people continue to disregard directives, the Prime Minister has warned that there could be a nationwide 24-hour curfew.