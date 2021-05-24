Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Do not be swayed by vaccine misinformation|Six men arrested for playing cards|Blockbuster movies will not release in Fiji|Free data provided for getting vaccinated|91 test positive as COVID-19 claims another life|Ministry receives complaints against frontliners|Quarantine facility protocols reviewed|School holidays extended until further notice|EU diverts funds to help Fijians|Lomainasau co-operative not spared by the COVID19 impacts|Over 36,000 food ration packs distributed|Regent Taxi continues to assist its workers|Police monitor residents training at Kashmir hilltop|Lomainasau villagers more vigilant|400 workers back at work|NZ PM reassures assistance for Fiji|People in HART communities remain vigilant|Telehealth platform to help patients in the west|Lami residents on high alert|Transmission allows for virus to become stronger|Land restoration will contribute to COVID-19 economic recovery|More alcohol related arrests recorded|Nausori Health Centre closed|9,067 Fijians registered to return home|120 local businesses to be assisted|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Do not be swayed by vaccine misinformation

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
June 18, 2021 12:49 pm

The vanua of Rewa is calling on Fijians in our traditional settings to get vaccinated and disregard fear-mongering as well as misinformation about the vaccine.

Rewa District representative, Senico Logavatu, says it’s obvious that a good number of villagers across the country are easily swayed by unverified information and hear-say which demotivates them from getting the jab.

Logavatu says this has put pressure on the Health Ministry in its effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds life can go back to normal at the community and national level if people take heed of preventative measures, one of which is to get vaccinated.

“I urge people in the iTaukei community to be vaccinated. I understand some people are  exercising their right not to receive the jab, but at the end of the day – it’s for our own benefit.”

Meanwhile, a good number of rural market vendors at the Suva Municipal Market today received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Suva City Council Special Administrators chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua says most of the market vendors may not have the opportunity to get vaccinated.

“So from all the market vendors that are coming in here, we probably expect about 600 of them to get vaccinated this morning.”

Youth members at the village are taking the lead charge screening people who move out, come into their village boundaries.

These records are then given to health officials.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.