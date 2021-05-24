Do not be swayed by vaccine misinformation

The vanua of Rewa is calling on Fijians in our traditional settings to get vaccinated and disregard fear-mongering as well as misinformation about the vaccine.

Rewa District representative, Senico Logavatu, says it’s obvious that a good number of villagers across the country are easily swayed by unverified information and hear-say which demotivates them from getting the jab.

Logavatu says this has put pressure on the Health Ministry in its effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds life can go back to normal at the community and national level if people take heed of preventative measures, one of which is to get vaccinated.

“I urge people in the iTaukei community to be vaccinated. I understand some people are exercising their right not to receive the jab, but at the end of the day – it’s for our own benefit.”

Meanwhile, a good number of rural market vendors at the Suva Municipal Market today received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Suva City Council Special Administrators chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua says most of the market vendors may not have the opportunity to get vaccinated.

“So from all the market vendors that are coming in here, we probably expect about 600 of them to get vaccinated this morning.”

Youth members at the village are taking the lead charge screening people who move out, come into their village boundaries.

These records are then given to health officials.