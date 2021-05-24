Do not be complacent warns PS

The continued decrease in COVID-19 cases recorded in the Lami-Nausori containment zone does not mean the outbreak is on a downward trend.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong warns Fijians should not become complacent.

Doctor Fong says community surveillance tests are needed to document the current situation in the Division.

“It’s looking a bit better in terms of the number of admissions and the deaths. We think that our situation is improving but I have to do another community surveillance testing. We need to do more testing in the community to document it.”

The Ministry is monitoring other indicators such as test positivity, hospitalizations, and deaths to track the outbreak in the Central Division

As of July 21st, only persons who have a higher risk of developing severe COVID-19 are being tested so that resources can be directed to early detection.

