Disregard vaccine misinformation: Tikoduadua

Vaccination misinformation should not hinder an individual’s choice of receiving the jab.

Speaking at the Suva City Council’s vaccination drive earlier today, Council Chair Isikeli Tikoduadua says Fijians should disregard misinformation about the vaccine.

He says it is unfortunate that some people are not supporting the strategies set by the Health Ministry.

“The thing I would possibly advise them to do is to get scientific evidence. Stop listening to this fake news and rumour going around.”

Tikoduadua says Fijians need to make a wise decision and should consider getting vaccinated for a certain level of protection against the killer virus.

