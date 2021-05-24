Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
AUSMAT to enhance COVID-19 response efforts|Over 260,000 Fijians receive first COVID-19 jab|PSV drivers urge Fijians to get vaccinated|Disregard vaccine misinformation: Tikoduadua|Fijians in lockdown continue to receive food rations|New Lautoka cases under investigation|Fiji’s COVID-19 infections explode|Fears of more deaths and severe cases|No extended lockdown despite widespread transmission|Individual seeking repatriation tests positive|Fiji’s test positivity nears WHO threshold|Targeted containment program for Qauia|Dr Fong highlights urgency for vaccination|166 average COVID cases per day|Jittu brawl posed a greater risk: Dr Fong|All is not lost, take COVID-19 measures seriously: WHO|No time for complacency says UN Resident Coordinator|Nadi resorts focus on providing employment|Agriculture Ministry partners with India|Fijians traveling to Vanua Levu will be tested|Hundreds turn up for vaccination in Labasa|Seven arrested for breach of curfew|Tourism Association supports COVID vaccination campaign|Masi artist expands online business|180 new cases recorded|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Disregard vaccine misinformation: Tikoduadua

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
June 24, 2021 12:25 pm

Vaccination misinformation should not hinder an individual’s choice of receiving the jab.

Speaking at the Suva City Council’s vaccination drive earlier today, Council Chair Isikeli Tikoduadua says Fijians should disregard misinformation about the vaccine.

He says it is unfortunate that some people are not supporting the strategies set by the Health Ministry.

Article continues after advertisement

“The thing I would possibly advise them to do is to get scientific evidence. Stop listening to this fake news and rumour going around.”

Tikoduadua says Fijians need to make a wise decision and should consider getting vaccinated for a certain level of protection against the killer virus.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.