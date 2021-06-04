Home

Disregard vaccine misinformation: Church leaders

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
June 11, 2021 12:25 pm

The Methodist Church of Fiji says all misinformation about vaccines should be disregarded.

This comes as some have been taking to social media and trying to influence others from not taking the jab.

Methodist Church of Fiji President, Reverend Ili Vunisuwai says misinformation on the vaccine should be ignored by every Fijian.

He says Fijians should get vaccinated to be safe against COVID-19.

“I encourage everyone who is caught up by the social media on the misinformation that is flying around. Of course, there will be always some risks and I think the positive side of things is more important than the negative side.”

All church ministers and lay preachers across the different Methodist Church divisions have been encouraged to get vaccinated.

Some church members received their first jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier today.

