Dismissal of Omicron as mild is concerning

The Ministry of Health is concerned that people are dismissing Omicron as mild.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says that underestimating this new variant will be at our peril.

He adds even if Omicron does cause less severe disease, the number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared health systems.

Dr Fong says vaccines alone will not get any country out of the crisis.

The Permanent Secretary says that 77 countries have now reported cases of Omicron adding that the reality is that this new variant is probably in most countries, even if it hasn’t been detected yet.

He says that the Omicron variant is spreading at a rate that no one has seen with any previous variants.

Meanwhile, the Ministry recorded a total of 19 new cases of COVID-19 of which seven new cases were recorded on Thursday and 12 in the 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday.

There have been a total of 697 deaths due to COVID-19, with 695 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April.