Dismiss civil servants guilty of COVID-19 breaches: PM

Civil servants who breach government directives on the curfew and movement restrictions could lose their jobs.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in a national address has pointed out that employees of any taxpayer funded organization must behave responsibly.

Bainimarama says ministers, assistant ministers and all members of parliament took a 20 percent pay cut in solidarity with the Fijians suffering from the economic impact of COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

However, no civil servant has had to face the same fate.

“So I was extremely disappointed to hear the news that a civil servant was arrested this weekend for a curfew violation. Let’s remember, no civil servant or any employee of statutory bodies and government-owned commercial companies has received a pay cut.”

A number of police officers have been arrested in recent days for breaching curfew and for social gatherings.

The Prime Minister has recommended to all arms of government that any civil servant who has not adhered to directives, should face the consequences.

“These Fijians are mandated by the Constitution to adhere to high standards of professionalism and integrity, and faithfully implement Fiji’s laws. That is why I believe if any of these Fijians are convicted of violating our health protection directives, they should be dismissed.”

Police have arrested more than 1,000 people for breaching the restrictions on movement and social gatherings as well as breaking curfew.EN