Digicel Fiji to implement strict sanitation measures

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 18, 2020 12:40 pm
Chief Executive, Mike Greig

Digicel Fiji will be implementing strict measures across all of its work locations to see that there are no risk to staff from COVID-19.

Chief Executive, Mike Greig says they will be working closely with the Health ministry and public health professionals to carry out these measures.

He says the company’s Emergency Management Team has been meeting, monitoring and planning for the various possibilities surrounding the coronavirus.

Greig says they are taking the situation very seriously.

All Digicel stores and offices will be sanitised as a precaution, with sanitisation zones at various key touchpoints.

Greig says they have also activated their business continuity plan to ensure that there are no service disruptions.

