Digicel and Vodafone roll out relief packages

Two telecommunication companies are offering free calls, sms and data to their clients in the wake of the impact of COVID-19 in Fiji.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum elaborated on the relief assistance with Digicel activating their packages last night.

“Active Digicel prepaid and postpaid customers in all areas of Fiji will be provided with $50 worth of calls and SMS to be used by Digicel number to Digicel valid for the month of March.”

In addition, Vodafone from Monday will activate their comprehensive relief assistance.

“Vodafone is offering a, $20 care plan free of charge for all prepay customers. So you’ll get $20 topped up every month for the next three months. So this special $20 bundle includes 2GB of data, 200 minutes of voice call and 1000 sms and is available by a subscription once a month for the next three months like a said.”

Both companies will also enable free online access to all of the government’s websites and social media.

This will enable all Fijians to keep up to date with all public health announcements and advisories.

Vodafone also has a suite of incentives for their business customers and there is on-going discussions with tourism operators and SMEs on how best to assist.

“Business customers, they will provide a 30 percent free additional data across the board on all post-pay broadband and mobile internet connections for the next three months, so if you’re a post-pay customer, you’ll get 30 percent additional data across the board on all post-pay and broadband mobile internet connections over the next three months. They will extend the due date for payments for all monthly post-pay accounts from 30 to 90 days allowing businesses more time to pay their accounts. They will suspend connections to that may not be required due to slowdown in business operations for up to three months without any additional fees and charges.”

Sayed-Khaiyum also highlighting that discussions are on-going with utility companies, Energy Fiji Limited and Water Authority of Fiji on what incentives they can offer to assist Fijians facing the COVID-19 impacts.

They are also in talks with the Telecom Fiji on their relief packages, all of which more details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.